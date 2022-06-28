The LAWBOSS, and its team of personal injury lawyers, has moved to the prestigious Galleria
Dallas – The LAWBOSS, the distinguished Uvalle Law Firm and its team of personal injury lawyer(s) has moved to the One Galleria Tower in the Galleria Mall.
This decision to move was made in order to provide people with a more central location as well as a state-of-the-art facility to handle the demand and the attention our clients & team members deserve.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonly known as the LAWBOSS, the distinguished Uvalle Law Firm and its team of personal injury lawyer(s) has moved to the prestigious One Galleria Tower next to the Galleria Mall.
— Michael Uvalle
Since 2011, Attorney Michael Uvalle has dedicated his career to making things right for personal injury victims. He started his career working as a claims adjuster and quickly realized he could make a bigger difference for injury victims as an attorney. In 2011, he started Uvalle Law Firm. His dedication to protecting the rights of personal injury victims has only grown over the years.
The new office is located at 13355 Noel Rd, Dallas TX and now occupies most of the 15th floor in One Galleria Tower. Conveniently found next to the Galleria Mall, the new office will supply access through the tower entrance parking or through the mall.
“This decision to move was made in order to provide people with a more central location as well as a state-of-the-art facility to handle the demand and the attention our clients and team members deserve.” said Michael Uvalle.
The facility at One Galleria Tower has quickly become an iconic symbol and premier location to the DFW area. It offers amazingly easy covered parking as well as all the amenities the mall has to offer. The facility also offers a state-of-the-art gym and relaxation areas for team members. It was recently rated the energy star award partner of the year, thus saving on our most precious resources. “We are dedicated to creating a healthier environment for our team members as well as minimizing our carbon footprint.” (Michael Uvalle)
For additional information:
Call Daisy at 800-LAWBOSS
13355 Noel Road Suite 1500
Dallas, TX 75240
Daisy Rocha
Uvalle Law Firm
+18005292677 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other