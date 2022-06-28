Tripment Health Expands Their Diagnostic Imaging Services to Include DEXA and PET Scans
Tripment Health now offers DEXA bone density scans and PET scans in Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania.NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tripment Health, a digital health startup offering self-pay consumers a wide range of preventive and diagnostic services at upfront prices, has added DEXA and PET scans to their diagnostic imaging catalog. Tripment’s diagnostic imaging offerings already include MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, mammograms, and ultrasounds in 160+ centers across 8 states. Tripment Health will now offer DEXA bone density scans in 31 centers across Florida, 4 in Texas, and 3 in Pennsylvania. PET scans are now available in 12 Florida locations and one location in Texas.
Tripment Health was founded in 2020 to provide patients with a single, integrated platform where they could research healthcare options, compare services and prices, book appointments, finance procedures, and receive their results all in one place. The company was created in response to insurance-driven healthcare, which has long caused costs to spiral out of control and quality of care to decrease. With Tripment, consumers are given the option to purchase healthcare and monitor their health and wellness on their own terms, letting them filter imaging centers, providers, and lab test facilities based on the consumer’s zip code and availability.
When providers list their services on Tripment’s platform, they gain exposure to a large network of self-pay and underinsured patients. Additionally, providers don’t have to worry about insurance-related payment delays, as Tripment Health delivers payments on time. Tripment Health’s platform is also designed to create a positive patient experience, through an intuitive, easy-to-use website and a highly responsive Customer Support Team who can take the guesswork out of booking appointments online. Tripment customers can pay with a credit or debit card upfront, or utilize one of several financing options, including HSA, FSA, and platforms like Sezzle and Walnut, which allow consumers to split payments across multiple installments.
Tripment Health is rapidly expanding, forging new partnerships each month with diagnostic imaging centers across the country and adding new services to keep pace with consumer demand. Tripment Health is also expanding its other preventive care service options, regularly adding new lab tests and primary care providers. At-home lab testing services as well as mobile phlebotomy will be introduced next month, as Tripment Health continues to make good on its promise to become the leading one-stop-shop for online preventive and diagnostic care.
