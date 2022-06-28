Award-Winning Conversion Unveils New Website, Old Song for July 4th Anniversary

Cover Art for An American Easter

2007’s "We Will Be Alright" Still Resonates for Buffalo, Uvalde Tragedies

As amazing as it sounds, the lyrics below are from the first verse of the first song ever recorded by Conversion, one of Colorado’s award-winning studio bands, in 2007, prior to the Virginia Tech shootings:

In these troubled times, we’ve got trouble on our hands,

Suicide bombers and shooters in our lands,

Sometimes it seems we’re on a ship being tossed at sea,

And it’s gonna take a miracle to set us free…

According to Frank Harritt, the fifteen year-old band’s founder and rhythm guitarist/songwriter, “While we are excited to announce our new and improved website, www.ConversionTheBand.com, we also realized that our first song from 2007, We Will Be Alright ---- one that we dedicated to the victims of the Virginia Tech shootings --- could also be the perfect song for these imperfect, violent times, including the recent Buffalo and Uvalde shootings as well as the recent uproar in the U.S. around the overturning of Roe v. Wade. ”

We Will Be Alright is simply an upbeat, Christian country song that reminds us that through our faith in God we can survive anything, even suicide bombers and shooters, something the US and the world have sadly been experiencing for many years, from Charleston, SC to Sandy Hook to Parkland, FL. It seems that the US Congress will finally be enacting new gun control and mental health laws to help slow down the number of mass shootings in the US. Conversion hopes that their initial song can bring healing not only to the shooting victims and their families but also to a fractured and divided USA.

The band believes that July 4th, America’s National Day of Independence, makes an ideal time for their announcement as it also represents four years ---- to the day --- that Conversion released their first album, a double CD collection, entitled American Psongs.

Since their formation in 2007, Conversion has won a string of international and national songwriting contest awards. Conversion’s most-awarded single, An American Easter (The Joy of Mary M), is about Easter’s most famous woman, Mary Magdalene, and the full range of emotions she experienced on Easter morning. Conversion’s awards include but are not limited to: Winner, Vox Pop/Fans’ Choice Award at the 2018 Independent Music Awards, Bluegrass Song Category; 2021 Finalist, Instrumental Category, The Great American Song Contest; and Semi-Finalist, Instrumental Category, at the 2020 International Songwriting Competition. Conversion is available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, and all major digital music distributors.

