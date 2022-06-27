Submit Release
Living in large carnivore country workshop offered in Cody June 29

Cody - The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging people to attend a free public workshop titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country.” The workshop will be held Wednesday, June 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the Grizzly Room at the Park County Library in Cody. Anyone who lives in or spends time in bear, lion or wolf country is encouraged to attend.

“With more people living and enjoying the outdoors near Cody, we want to offer this workshop to provide practical information on how to live in large carnivore country, prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter with one of these large carnivores,” said Bearwise Community Coordinator, Kyle Garrett.

The workshop is designed to focus on how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores while recreating. There will be presentations by wildlife professionals with Game and Fish on topics such as bear, mountain lion and wolf food habits, where one would expect to encounter a bear or mountain lion, food storage regulations, understanding bear, lion and wolf behavior, what to do in an encounter and the proper use of bear spray. Experts will also be on hand to answer questions.

