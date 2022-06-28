XCentium at Salesforce Connections: Delivering a Seamless B2B Experience for Wholesale Buyers
XCentium at Salesforce Connections: Delivering a Seamless B2B Experience for Wholesale Buyers
Working with XCentium truly feels like a partnership. It made a huge difference for us and how we’ve been able to have such success on the platform.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, demonstrates Salesforce B2B Commerce for Wholesale / Retail at Salesforce Connections 2022 jointly with Salesforce as a part of a session covering delivery of Seamless B2B experience for wholesale buyers.
— Kathleen Hachmeyer, Director of Technological Innovation
Salesforce Connections is a premier industry event that brings marketing, commerce, and digital professionals together to inspire, educate, and connect.
Attendees get firsthand insights and inspiration from industry leaders and cultural visionaries and get together as a community to grow and learn from one another. This year’s online and in person event was held in Chicago on June 8 and 9, bringing together industry leaders, executives, and hands-on practitioners.
One key highlight was XCentium's Prabhu Anbananthan, VP Digital Delivery, joining Salesforce colleagues as a speaker on delivering a seamless B2B experiences for wholesale buyers. The session explained how to empower business buyers with all the essential retail capabilities you need to grow your B2B commerce business, powered by XCentium’s latest innovation. The session also highlighted XCentium's work with FILA and shared insights on how to deliver a self-service, best-in-class purchasing experience.
The B2B Wholesale/Retail Commerce App powered by Salesforce and XCentium is a consolidated, one-stop digital portal built specifically for wholesale apparel self-service ordering and collaboration with B2B sales representatives. This exciting evolution in Salesforce’s commerce portfolio represents the starting point of a long-lasting partnership and innovation with Salesforce.
XCentium's innovative solution was critical to the success of a project with FILA. Their solution now provides a frictionless experience for both consumers and business buyers with data driven optimization, flexible consumer experiences, and a no-code promotion process. B2B customers can now expect a connected experience across channels similar to when they are buying in a B2C model.
“Working with XCentium truly feels like a partnership. It made a huge difference for us and how we’ve been able to have such success on the platform,” says Kathleen Hachmeyer, Director of Technological Innovation.
About XCentium:
For over a decade, XCentium has produced award-wining digital experiences while helping clients create value by aligning technology with business objectives. We are a Salesforce Silver Partner and awarded the first ever Salesforce Master Navigator in B2B Commerce Cloud.
XCentium's core competencies include Ecommerce, Digital Transformation, Digital Strategy, UX/UI, and Managed Services, partnering with best-in-industry technologies, including Salesforce, Sitecore, Optimizely, and Microsoft.
Samantha Goble
XCentium
samantha.goble@xcentium.com