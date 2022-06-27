Two Operation Fly Formula Flights Scheduled for Week of June 27

By July 3, Operation Fly Formula will have transported more than 37.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

There are two Operation Fly Formula flights currently scheduled for the week of June 27, projected to import approximately 4.3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By July 3, Operation Fly Formula flights will have completed 37 flights and imported more than 37.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

June 28: One flight will arrive from Australia into Los Angeles International Airport, carrying Bubs Organic infant formula.

July 1: One flight will arrive from the Netherlands into Newark Liberty International Airport, carrying Nestle infant formula.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

