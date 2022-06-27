Sentient Lasers announced their performance for 2021 amid crises and challenges in the global market
PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global market for medical laser systems was valued at $2.95 billion, with a forecast value of $5.79 billion by 2026. Laser treatment is a medical practise that uses a powerful laser beam to cut, burn, or dissolve tissue. A medical laser is a non-invasive, high-intensity light source used to treat tissue and encourage quick healing without scarring or discolouration.
The market for medical laser systems is anticipated to grow due to the increased demand for cosmetic laser procedures in emerging nations. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) estimates that the American population spends more than US$13 billion annually on cosmetic operations such as acne prevention, body contouring, and dermal resurfacing. The market for medical laser systems is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.49 percent for the period assessed, 2022-2026.
Market Behavior:
Growth Drivers: The market has been expanding over the past few years due to factors such as the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rapid urbanisation, an ageing population, an increase in healthcare expenditures, the escalating prevalence of eye diseases, and the rising popularity of cosmetic treatments. In recent years, consumer awareness of personal aesthetics and the desire to modify or maintain them have increased substantially. Laser systems are utilised for several medical and cosmetic operations, such as hair removal, fat reduction, dermal contraction and pigmentation mark reduction, dermal resurfacing, and age-related vascular dysfunction. In dermatology, the use of lasers is increasing, resulting in better outcomes and quicker recovery periods.
However, some obstacles, such as tight safety standards and costly costs, are inhibiting the expansion of the industry. Medical laser systems are governed by government laws such as the FDA in the United States, CE certification in Europe, and other standards in various areas and countries worldwide. Some of these items are subject to FDA class IV regulations, making the commercialization of these goods through the application of diverse technologies a challenging endeavour (testing are subject to the most stringent examination). Manufacturers must comply with all safety regulations affecting the approval and manufacture of medical laser systems.
The market is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period, owing to a number of recent trends, such as the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, the introduction of new products, the rising demand for minimally invasive and outpatient treatments, and technological advancements in laser systems. There are various small and major businesses active in the market for medical laser equipment. To increase their market share, industry participants are implementing strategies such as new product launches and regional expansion. As a result of continuous innovation and new product launches, medical laser treatments are safer and more effective, resulting in a growing acceptance of medical laser systems. To produce novel goods and expand their market share, leading corporations are investing in research & development.
Impact Evaluation of COVID-19 and Future Steps:
The COVID-19 epidemic has become the greatest global worry. Prioritizing scarce resources was essential for lowering hospital admissions since the epidemic has put a burden on healthcare systems throughout the globe. As a result, the majority of hospitals and surgical centres contemplated cancelling or delaying elective surgery in the dermatology, ophthalmology, gynaecology, dentistry, cardiology, and urology fields. According to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Adult Cardiac Surgery Database and the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 database, the volume of adult cardiac surgery decreased by 52.7% and the number of elective cases decreased by 65.5% in the United States.
After the vaccine schedule was set, the transmission rate was lowered, and laser treatments started at a faster rate, healthcare systems returned to normal. As a result, COVID-19 had a short-term negative effect on the market for medical laser systems.
Competitive Environment:
The global market for medical laser systems is fragmented. Market participants have established sustainable growth strategies. Numerous companies, including Iridex Corporation, Lumenis Be Ltd., Candela Medical, BIOLASE, Inc., Alcon Inc., and Iridex Corporation, have employed tactics that have contributed to the company's success and, as a result, have caused substantial market shifts.
"This might be correct for most companies, but not all of them," said Dr. Alhallak, the director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton. Kona Equity showed that Sentient lasers showed impressive growth in 2019, as their revenue increased from 2.4 to 7.8M but could not sustain that gain. Moreover, Kona equity showed that sentient lasers laid off more than 50% of their employees.
" This can be attributed for external and internal reasons such as competitive global market, trademarks infringement and several customer service issues." He ended.
Dr. Kamal alhallak
