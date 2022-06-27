Ultra Power Battle Game Trending Among Kids and Collectors
New Game Gains Awards and Influencer EndorsementsPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just a couple of months ago, Expand Your Mind LLC launched its Ultra Power Battle Game in the Spring, proclaiming its new product as the best flippin’ game of the year, a play on words for the fun token collecting challenge strategy game.
The lofty claim wasn’t just playing with phrases. Right now, the Ultra Power Battle Game is capturing the praise from experts and influencers as one of the top trending games, travel items, and leading forecast as a socializing icebreaker for Back to School and hot holiday product.
After earning official testing honors as a Mom’s Choice 2022 Gold Award Winner, NAPPA (National Parenting Publications of America) Seal of Approval and the PAL Award; top toy experts, critics, reviewers and influencers are also in agreement.
In just three months, the new Ultra Power Battle Game is praised by BlogCritics; Has a 4.7-star Amazon rating; Listed on TTPM (Time to Play Magazine) top trending toys; Enjoyed by TV guest experts, Steve Greenburg and Dick DeBartolo, The Giz Wiz, and is virally circulating with video reviews from The Messitt Twins and It’s Aya and Yahya, among many others.
The Ultra Power Battle Game (double pack $17.99 for 2 or more players ages 5+) comes with two battle bands (wrist wraps) adorned with a power dial, and 12 mystery ultra-power tokens. Each token is a double-sided, thick glossy coated flat round disc that fits neatly on the wrist band flipping mechanism. Each side of the token has a different power or strength that players will risk in each flipping battle round. Additional Ultra Power Battle Tokens (Booster Packs $7.99 each) are purchased separately as players build an arsenal from the 100 various tokens.
In additional, players can collect and trade battle bands (sold separately) that come in 72 different color combinations.
To play an official Ultra Power Battle, two or more players, who each own a wrist band and tokens, compete against each another. Players start by setting their power dial and then strategically choosing 6 of their Ultra-Power Tokens to use for the Battle. One by one, players choose a double-sided token to risk in a game of chance. While each token has a different value on each side, luck will decide if the higher side is revealed. At the same time, players activate their wrist flipper and allow the tokens to loft into the air and come to rest on the ground. The player with the higher visible rank takes and keeps the tokens. In the event of a tie, players flip again.
After each round, a player who loses must subtract the appropriate power from their Power Dial. The first player to get a zero-power balance loses the battle; Or the player with the most Ultra-Power Tokens wins the battle! During the battle, a player may also decide to cut their losses and discontinue until later; challenge another player; or pause to resume after they have their power refreshed.
About Expand Your Mind LLC: Founded by serial successful entrepreneur, Andrew Robbins, Expand Your Mind is based in Plano, TX. Led by the company’s premier product, the Ultra Power Battle Game, Expand Your Mind is guided by a mission to manufacture and market a line of original games specifically for the youth and adolescent game category. For more information, visit wwwultrapowerbattlegame.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok
