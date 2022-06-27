Eastern North Carolina Transworld Business Brokers Win National Awards

Tony Khoury, President, TBA-ENC AJ Ramsey, Managing Director, TBA-ENC

Local Business Brokerage Succeeds During Marketplace Uncertainty

Proven to be true leaders in the business brokerage industry, Tony Khoury and AJ Ramsey are dedicated professionals” — Andy Cagnetta

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to announce that the office and two of its senior brokers have been recognized for their success in 2021. During the Transworld Business Advisors recent national annual conference in Denver, CO, Tony Khoury, President and AJ Ramsey, Managing Director, both received Presidents Club Awards and the office was singled out for the corporate Circle of Excellence award.

“Proven to be true leaders in the business brokerage industry, Tony Khoury and AJ Ramsey are dedicated professionals,” said Transworld Business Advisors President and CEO, Andy Cagnetta. “We’re pleased to recognize and honor their high standards of skill and excellence which TBA strongly promotes.” “In addition,” Cagnetta continued, “as a result of their high standards and hard work, the Eastern NC team has shown amazing growth over their history and has developed into one of our top performing offices worldwide.”

The Eastern North Carolina office of Transworld Business Advisors, is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) services firm and part of the largest business brokerage firm in the world, serving business owners and those wishing to become entrepreneurs, with a focus across the eastern half of the state from Raleigh to the Outer Banks. Their successes in 2021 was in no small part due to Eastern NC’s thriving business community, and the fact that they have cultivated a team of business brokers who value the opportunity to support the health and wellness of local businesses.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses, franchises, and commercial real estate, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.