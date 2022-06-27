Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,182 in the last 365 days.

July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won't be Delayed by Construction

NASHVILLE – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts record travel in Tennessee this year, with over one million Tennesseans taking a trip and 92% of them driving.

“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects.  While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.  Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.  As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

###

 

You just read:

July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won't be Delayed by Construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.