xCures partners with Travera to support advanced carcinoma patients and their physicians
Decentralized clinical trial for patients with advanced carcinomas helps determine their cancer’s response to specific drugs
We are thrilled to partner with xCures and expand the clinical applications of our unique screening technology based on cancer cells’ growth response to candidate drugs”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, Inc. is proud to announce their partnership with Travera, and the launch of a decentralized clinical trial that provides patients with advanced carcinoma a functional profile of their cancer cells. Advanced carcinoma patients often have malignant fluid drained to provide symptomatic relief. Travera’s unique technology takes advantage of this fluid to screen the response of the live tumor cells against approved anti-cancer therapies.
“We are excited to partner with Travera and leverage the application and clinical utility of their incredible technology,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “This study will provide many important outcomes, giving patients and their physicians insight into the cancer’s response to various drugs from a screening panel, eventually helping clinical and treatment decision-making.”
The study (TraveraRTGx) will run as a hybrid decentralized research trial utilizing a CLIA-approved test, meaning that the results will be communicated to the physicians and their patients. It will be open to anyone with carcinoma and malignant fluid (pleural effusion, ascites, etc.), most commonly patients with breast cancer, lung cancer, or abdominal cancers. When patients enroll in the study, xCures will work with treating physicians and institutions to ensure the excess fluid is properly stored and sent to Travera, where cancer cells in the fluid will be screened against candidate drugs relevant to the specific patient or cancer type.
“We are thrilled to partner with xCures and expand the clinical applications of our unique screening technology based on cancer cells’ growth response to candidate drugs,” states Clifford Reid, Travera’s CEO.” Tumor cells in this often discarded malignant fluid can provide critical information about which drugs to prescribe.”
Advanced carcinoma patients and their caregivers interested in the study can register and learn more at xcures.com/details/advanced-carcinoma/
About Travera
Travera assists oncologists in selecting treatments for their patients with our revolutionary cancer therapy guidance test that predicts which cancer drugs are most likely to be effective for each cancer patient. Using a disruptive single-cell measurement technology invented at MIT that measures the ex vivo growth response of live tumor cells to candidate drugs, Travera has overcome the problems that have prevented the many previous generations of therapy guidance tests from being effective in clinical practice. Travera’s 2-day Rapid Therapy Guidance™ test enables patients who are running out of therapeutic options to discover additional options and continue their battle against cancer. For more information, visit www.travera.com
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform’s portals, xINFORM for patients, and xDECIDE for providers, show scientific and medical rationales for the options provided and a clear picture of a patient’s medical records and history. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit www.xcures.com.
