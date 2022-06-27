Burgeoning Penetration of Internet and Smart Devices to Drive Adoption of e-Learning Applications, States Fact.MR

Advancements in Technology Such As Simulation and AR-Very-Based E-Learning Are Anticipated To Drive Market Growth over the Coming Years

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global e-Learning apps market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 476.5 billion by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.1%. Between 2017 and 2021, the market registered annual growth of 25.4%.



Learning process improvements in the academic sector are one of the primary drivers for the growth of the e-Learning apps market. Colleges and schools have transformed to digital classrooms from traditional classrooms by investing in basic software and hardware solutions. Advances in information technology (IT) have transformed communication and educational learning methods.

Microlearning is on the rise and it's predicted to have a beneficial impact on the e-Learning apps business in future years. Microlearning is defined as learning in little chunks. In microlearning, all of the course's themes are broken down into smaller chunks, which includes texts, audio, videos, and infographics.

Additionally, gamification in e-Learning apps will be the Pandora box for e-Learning app companies. Further, with increasing global population share of the Gen Y (millennials) and Gen Z, the market is estimated to expand at a significant rate going forward.

How is Digital Learning Apps Market Growth Being Complemented?

“Surging Global Internet & Smart Device Penetration”

The global smart connected devices market is being driven by increased global demand for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and bring-your-own-devices, as well as the development of high-speed network connections across regions.

Technological developments in wireless connectivity, such as general packet radio service (GPRS) & Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX), are projected to drive the demand for smart connected devices.

All of this will invariably contribute to the e-Learning app industry's growth prospects.

“Micro e-Learning & Game-based e-Learning: The Way Ahead”

Bite-sized learning is another term for micro e-Learning. It's a quick learning nugget (three to five minutes or less) that's tailored to a certain learning goal. While it can be used for formal education, it is primarily utilized for informal education. Because of their shortness and accessibility across several devices (including smartphones, tablets, desktops, and laptops), they're great for just-in-time learning via an app.

Gamification also makes learning more enjoyable and inspiring. Gamification in e-Learning refers to the use of game mechanics and theory in non-game environments to engage users in problem-solving. Gamification's major purpose is to motivate students to achieve higher levels of performance.

Key Segments Covered in the e-Learning Apps Industry Survey

e-Learning Apps Market by Type :



Student Management Systems (SMS)

Assessment Software Virtual Classroom Software Video Conferencing Software Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Learning Management Systems (LMS) Online Tutoring Platforms





e-Learning Apps Market by Learning Type :



Computer Managed Learning (CML)

Computer Assisted Instruction (CAI) Synchronous Online Learning Asynchronous Online Learning Adaptive e-Learning Interactive Online Learning Individual Online Learning Collaborative Online Learning



e-Learning Apps Market by Category :



E2C e-Learning

E2B e-Learning E2E e-Learning





e-Learning Apps Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Development of Market

Companies are tailoring their offerings as per their end-user base with value-added web-based e-Learning. In order to retain their USPs, prominent players are offering complimentary learning trials and study material.

Most market players have been focusing on e-Learning applications loaded with top-notch technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). They are entering into long-term constructive collaborations with enterprises and business to aid in developing programs for corporate learning purposes.

Competitive Landscape

E-Learning app development companies might extend their offers due to the high demand for online learning applications. Participants in the market are focusing their resources and capital on new R&D while attempting to increase their geographical footprint.

For instance:

In May 2022, Byju’, an India-based e-Learning app solutions provider, was in talks with banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to raise funds to buy another edtech business to expand its worldwide reach and market position in the e-Learning sector.

In May 2022, Coursera, Inc. introduced Clips, a collection of bite-size, 5-10 minute videos and tutorials meant to teach employees job-relevant skills on themes such as business, technology, data, leadership, and human attributes.

Key players in the e-Learning Apps Market

Alison

Amazon Kindle

Byju’s

Coursera Inc

edX Inc

Federica.EU

FutureLearn

Intellipaat

iverity

Jigsaw Academy

Kadenze





Key Takeaways from e-Learning Apps Market Study

The global e-Learning apps market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.1% to be valued at US$ 476.5 billion by 2032.

Under application, massive open online courses dominate the market and are valued at US$ 67.2 billion.

North America dominated the market with 41.3% market share in 2021.

Together, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are likely to account for 27.8% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for e-Learning apps is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.8% and 13.3% in Europe and Latin America, respectively, over the forecast period.



About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

