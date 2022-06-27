MDC offers free Family Fishing Night July 11 at Chillicothe

Body

Chillicothe, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Family Fishing Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at the Litton Agri-Science Center pond near Chillicothe. MDC will provide all bait and tackle needs, or participants may bring their own. MDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide an assist to new anglers. This event is offered in partnership with the Grand River Family YMCA.

This event is a chance to enjoy a summer evening fishing with a good chance of catching bass, bluegill, and catfish. Individuals and families are welcome. MDC staff can help new anglers with baiting hooks and casting with spincasting gear. All ages are welcome. Fish may be kept and taken home. Anglers ages 16 to 64 will need valid Missouri fishing permits.

Participants will need to bring their own chairs, snacks, drinks and sunscreen. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is through the Grand River Family YMCA in Chillicothe. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/457.

For more information, contact Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, at 660-646-6122 or Adam.Brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.