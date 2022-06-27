Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,101 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free Family Fishing Night July 11 at Chillicothe

Body

Chillicothe, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Family Fishing Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at the Litton Agri-Science Center pond near Chillicothe. MDC will provide all bait and tackle needs, or participants may bring their own. MDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide an assist to new anglers. This event is offered in partnership with the Grand River Family YMCA.

This event is a chance to enjoy a summer evening fishing with a good chance of catching bass, bluegill, and catfish. Individuals and families are welcome. MDC staff can help new anglers with baiting hooks and casting with spincasting gear. All ages are welcome. Fish may be kept and taken home. Anglers ages 16 to 64 will need valid Missouri fishing permits.

Participants will need to bring their own chairs, snacks, drinks and sunscreen. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is through the Grand River Family YMCA in Chillicothe. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/457.

For more information, contact Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, at 660-646-6122 or Adam.Brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC offers free Family Fishing Night July 11 at Chillicothe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.