Project to Pave Roads in Mercer County to Start Next Month

​A $3 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than eight miles of roadway in Mercer County is scheduled to start soon.



Roads to be improved include:

Vernon Road and Main Street (Route 358) – from the Ohio state line to Third Street in West Salem Township and the City of Greenville; 6.7 miles.

Highland Road (Route 3014) – from Forker Boulevard to Hermitage Road in West Salem Township and the cities of Hermitage and Sharon; 2.02 miles.

Fredonia Road (Route 4027) – at the intersection with Route 58 in Hempfield Township.

Work will include base repairs paving, ADA curb ramps, tree trimming, as well as updates to drainage, guiderail, and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin July 11, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $2,981,306, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

