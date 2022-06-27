Route 1005 Highland Avenue Gas Main Replacement Work Begins Tuesday in New Castle

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas main replacement work on Route 1005 (Highland Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will begin Tuesday, June 28 weather permitting.

Single lane restrictions will occur on Highland Avenue between Sumner Avenue and Norwood Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late September. Crews from Team Fishel will conduct gas main replacement work for NiSource.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact James Verlotte at 724-944-7532.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

