FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 22, 2022



AUGUSTA — A recount of ballots cast has been requested and scheduled for the Republican Primary in State House District 73, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced today.

A recount for the office of State House District 73 between candidates Nancy J. Bessey and Michael Soboleski is scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 am. Unofficial, preliminary results show Bessey with 413 votes and Soboleski with 419 votes.

State House District 73 includes 22 towns in the counties of Franklin, Oxford, and Somerset.

The recount will take place in Room 103 A and B on the North end of the 1st floor of the building (i.e., the Distance Learning room, across from the Cross Café) in the Burton M. Cross State Office Building, next to the State House in Augusta.

The deadline to request a recount in a non-ranked-choice-voting race in the June 14, 2022 Primary Election is 5 pm today, June 22, 2022.

Recounts are a public proceeding, and this recount is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday. In a recount, the representatives of each candidate and staff members from the Department of the Secretary of State manually review each paper ballot to determine the official vote tally.

The ballots will be retrieved by Maine State Police and delivered to the recount site, where they will be stored in a secured room. All ballots are stored in tamperproof metal containers and are closed with specially numbered security seals and locks.







