4,000 POSITIVE ONLINE REVIEWS, STRONG GOOGLE RATING HELP DR. PHONE FIX WIN A TOP CANADIAN AWARD FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE
This award is a reflection of our strategy to exceed customer expectations and a recognition of the thousands of positive reviews posted on the web.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 4,000 positive customer reviews, Dr. Phone Fix swept to victory over the weekend in a competition for Alberta Chambers of Commerce’s top Customer Service award.
— Piyush Sawhney, CEO/Dr. Phone Fix
The award was presented at a weekend gala honouring some of Alberta’s outstanding businesses. The event was the culmination of a six month awards program. The annual awards program was begun in 1992 by the Alberta Government and has for the past 31 years been organized and presented by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce which represents 24,000 businesses in the province.
Chambers President and CEO Shauna Seth said, “These awards are intended to recognize the excellence and character within Alberta’s business community, of which there is so much to celebrate.”
The prestigious top customer service award was one of fifteen presented to winning businesses from around the province during a flashy, Hollywood style big screen event held in the ballroom of the Edmonton International Airport Renaissance Hotel. It was the first in person celebration since COVID.
Pre-recorded clips of finalists recounted some of their business journeys before winners were announced by presenters. The evening began with a reception and ended with red carpet video interviews with the winners.
Dr. Phone Fix CEO Piyush Sawhney said, “We’re very honured to win the Business Award of Distinction for Customer Service.
This award is a reflection of our committment to exceed customer expectations and the thousands of positive reviews posted on the web. We feel we’re on the right path.” Sawhney added, “We’re extremely grateful to our customers for their reviews and loyalty. And to further express our gratitude, we recently partnered with AIR MILES® Reward Miles™ to offer Reward Miles to customers at our 27 locations”
About us
Dr. Phone Fix, is the fourth largest cell phone and electronics repair chain in Canada and is opening a new store, on average, every three weeks. Dr. Phone Fix has a loyal customer base and has received more than 4000 online positive reviews and has a nearly perfect 5-Star Google rating.
