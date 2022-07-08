Healing Green Farms Presents The Barnyard Concert and Market Series

The Barnyard Concert and Market Series

Healing Green Farms is excited to announce their Barnyard Concert and Market Inaugural Event, kicking off with an all-day event on July 16th.

WILLOW SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Green Farms is excited to announce their Barnyard Concert and Market Inaugural Event.This all day barnyard bash will have something for everyone: from a local vendor market, kids play areas with a bounce house and face painting, to live music from The Soul Psychedelique Orchestra , with opening band The Tyson Brothers’ Band. The event will also include a charity cornhole tournament to benefit American Legion Post 116 in Fuquay-Varina. Guests are invited to bring their appetite, because there will be a fantastic selection of food trucks onsite (alongside beer and wine vendors). Best of all - it’s free to attend.Following this free inaugural event, locals will be able to visit Healing Green Farms every Monday night starting July 25th for The Barnyard Concert and Market series . This affordable ticketed event will continue to offer dinner, drinks, dancing, and a variety of local artisans.Janie Dickens, the third generation owner of Healing Green Farms, hopes this event will foster a deeper sense of community in Willow Springs.“I want our guests to feel like this is a place they can gather with family and friends… just enjoying the farm, the outdoors, the music. Everything they need for the night is right here. I hope they stay a while, and really feel at home.”The Soul Psychelique Orchestra has an extensive music library that spans styles from the 1940’s Big Band sounds to Beach Music, R&B, to Rock, Reggae, and Latin music. Healing Green Farms has selected them for The Barnyard Concert and Market Series because of their remarkable talent and ability to get the party started!Learn more at healinggreenfarms.comThe inaugural July 16th event is freeMonday night events are paid/ticketed events.Adults: $7 (online) or $10 (door) Kids 5-12: $5 Kids under 5: Free###

