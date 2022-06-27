Demand for Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Size To Hit US$ 5010.07 Million Growth By 2028, With a CAGR of 9.90% | CPVC Industry Trends, Share, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast by Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow to about USD 5,010.07 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Lubrizol Corporation, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., BASF AG, Kem One SAS, Kaneka Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co. Ltd, Shandong Kexing Chemical Co. Ltd., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2,849.20 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5,010.07 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)? How big is the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Industry?

Market Overview:

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) is a thermoplastic homopolymer formed by the chlorination of Polyvinyl Chloride resin. The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride industry is being driven by the ever-increasing demand for cost-effective and long-lasting CPVC pipes and fittings.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Dynamics

CPVC resins are mostly used in the production of heat-resistant pipes. As CPVC is replacing copper-based pipes, the increasing use of CPVC in a variety of applications across various industries is expected to drive the growth of the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market during the forecast period. One of the most common applications of CPVC is in fire sprinklers. Increasing safety regulations and the increased use of fire sprinklers around the world are expected to drive the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, CPVC pipes are less expensive than metal pipes. As a result, there is a shift toward the use of relatively inexpensive yet effective and long-lasting CPVC pipes and fittings. However, the brittle nature of CPVC pipes and the relatively higher cost of repairs associated with leak damages in the case of CPVC pipes are expected to increase the demand for alternative materials.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The extraordinary COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 had a significant negative effect on a number of businesses, end-user industries, and other facilities. Sales and production fell significantly in the first half of 2020 as a result of widespread lockdowns and strict restrictions imposed by top authorities in many countries. Lack of labour and scarcity of raw materials, particularly in the pipes and fittings and power cable housing industries, contributed to the decline in CPVC demand. The pipes and fittings industry's increasing demand for CPVC contributed to the market's upward trend in growth following the pandemic.

The entire research study looks at both the qualitative and quantitative components of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride market. Both the demand and supply sides of the market have been investigated. The demand side analysis analyses market income in numerous regions before comparing it to all of the major countries. The supply-side study evaluates the industry's biggest rivals, as well as their regional and worldwide presence and strategy. Each major country in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is thoroughly investigated.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride market is segregated based on the Grade, Application and End-User industry.

With its numerous advantages over the extrusion method, the injection grade dominates the market in terms of grade. Injection grade is a process in which the plastic resin is placed in the hopper, which then releases the plastic pellets from the feed section into the compression section, where frictional heat is generated. A reciprocal screw is used to push the plastic through an expanded compartment. The melted fluid-like plastic, known as melt, is forced into a closed, cooled/hot mould via the nozzle. The melt can be easily moulded into the mold's desired shape and size.

Based on Application, the demand for CPVC in pipes and fittings applications will grow significantly with its strong, durable properties and greater penetration in plumbing applications. With its inherent dependability, chemical resistance, and robust ability to withstand extreme heat and pressure, the product is ideal for residential, commercial, and industrial piping, as well as fire sprinkler systems. The increase in the number of favorable government schemes, primarily in India, will provide a positive impetus to the segment's advancement.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market include -

The Lubrizol Corporation

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

BASF AG

Kem One SAS

Kaneka Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co. Ltd

Shandong Kexing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co. Ltd.

PanjinChangrui Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.90% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market was valued at around US$ 2,849.20 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,010.07 million, by 2028.

Based on Grade, the injection grade is dominating the market due to its numerous advantages over the extrusion method..

CPVC will experience a significant rise in demand for pipes and fittings due to its durable qualities, wider use in plumbing applications, and robust properties.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region now dominates the global CPVC market and is anticipated to do so for the next 10 years as a result of the rising demand for CPVC pipes in wastewater treatment plants.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Industry?

What segments does the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global CPVC market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next ten years, owing to the growing demand for CPVC pipes in wastewater treatment plants. Another factor driving demand for chlorinated PVC is the expansion of construction and manufacturing facilities throughout the region. Demand for the product is increasing dramatically in developing economies. The Chinese and Indian markets' significantly increased revenue contribution in comparison to other countries will drive regional market expansion.

The Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Power Cable Casing

Adhesives & Coatings

Others

By End-User Industry

Construction

Chemical

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2,849.20 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5,010.07 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players The Lubrizol Corporation, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., BASF AG, Kem One SAS, Kaneka Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co. Ltd, Shandong Kexing Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co. Ltd., PanjinChangrui Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Grade, Application, End-User Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

