Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Investment Analysis & Top Competitive Landscape Leaders for 2021

Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market size is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 21.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising concerns for security of critical infrastructure in the healthcare sector is a major factor driving global healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market revenue growth.

Advancements in technology have been leading to further development of new devices and IT administrators face difficulties detecting all devices. Healthcare sector is increasingly introducing IoT devices into their networks. Adoption of IoT has improved healthcare facilities and patient care, but growth has also been impeded by increasing incidence of cyberthreats.

The strategic growth research technique adopted by the subject matter experts behind this study full weighs upon the product application, product types and important industry terminologies and definition to help business owners to build a robust business plan as well as a progressive map for their product and services. Moreover, the agile methods to assess various factors including demand and supply status, consumption volume, customer preference, spending capacity and import and export trends work as a boon to those diversifying in a new line of product. To triangulate the different aspects of data on the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market critical data are showcased intellectually through resources such as infographics, charts, and tables.

The report also studies the key companies of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are:

Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Deutsche Telekom AG, Dell Corporation, Inside Secure SA, Agile Cyber Security Solutions, LLC., and Symantec Corporation.

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IoT Security market on the basis of component, security type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Encryption

Analytics

Unified Threat Management

Identity And Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Others

Services

Risk Assessment Services

Consulting Services

Managed Security Services

Design & Integration Services

Others

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Others Security

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market for the forecast period. empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in 2020 due to increased focus on preventing potential loss of data. Healthcare sector gathers volumes of sensitive information about patients, which if leaked can be misused and result in grievous illegal activities and legalities. Demand for security solutions with enhanced encryption from hospitals and other healthcare providers has been increasing significantly in the recent past and is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the solution segment over the forecast period.

Endpoint security segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 as endpoint security is a critical path to secure healthcare data and access privileged hospital networks. Unauthorized and malicious activities on endpoint lead to data theft, compromise integrity of data, and provide a backdoor for additional attacks.

Hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased incidence of cyberattacks. Hospitals are increasingly deploying smart devices and new smart beds monitor up to 35 data points including oxygen, blood, and pressure sensors. Compromised data from electronic health records are sold on dark web for USD 1,000 per record, and hospitals spend an average USD 430 per record to mitigate medical identity theft.



