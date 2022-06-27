Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Size Expected to Reach USD 609.7 Million in 2028 | Oncolytics Biotech, Inc., Amgen etc.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 94.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.2%, Market Trends – Rise in the number of cancer research institutes.

Exponential rise in cancer across the globe and increased investment in research and development of effective therapies is driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for oligonucleotide synthesis can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced therapeutic procedures. Besides, the rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to drive the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides are also likely to augment the market growth over the forecasted timeline.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current oligonucleotide synthesis business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the oligonucleotide synthesis market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad oligonucleotide synthesis market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the oligonucleotide synthesis market players.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies, a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range. Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

The largest market is expected to be held by the hospital segment. The high number of inpatient and outpatient hospitalizations combined with the growing requirement for oligonucleotide drugs drives the market growth in the segment to meet the needs of the vast number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

North America is forecasted to be the largest market over the forecast timeframe, mainly due to the growing research & development activities and the increasing amount of oligos-based diagnoses and treatments being approved by food and drug administration.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Key participants include GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global oligonucleotide synthesis market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

