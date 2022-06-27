Working Visit of Her Excellency Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, 25 - 27 June 2022

President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana today. During their meeting, the Presidents reaffirmed the warm relations between Singapore and Kosovo, as well as our cooperation at multilateral fora. They also encouraged the exploration of new and emerging areas of collaboration, including in terms of business links and people-to-people exchanges.

President Osmani-Sadriu also had separate meetings with Speaker of Parliament Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman. They took stock of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on global and regional developments.



President Osmani-Sadriu will depart Singapore later today.

