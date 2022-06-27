Driver Monitoring Systems Market to Surpass 10.6% Growth by 2027 Dominated by Retail Sector

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for road safety for the automotive pertaining to driver activeness to driver monitoring will drive the Driver Monitoring Systems market.

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size – USD 1.06 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Growing demand for in-vehicle driver monitoring solutions.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for road accidents, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, and drivers’ consistency while in long journey for the commercial vehicles especially are boosting the demand of Driver Monitoring Systems market.

Higher usage of the components like camera and sensors which monitor the alertness of the driver as well as checks his or her level of vigilance, health, current state and warns the driver a signs of drowsiness or distraction is monitored, are the primary growth propellers for this market. Additionally, growing usage of DMS for driver identification and control functions using the eyes will contribute to more safety and better intuitive use of the new generation of driver assistance functions and help grow the market remarkably.

The need for driver monitoring is rising not only in the passenger vehicle segment but also in the commercial vehicle segment, wherein challenges are more significant as compared with the passenger segment. Apart from all of the above-mentioned concerns, drivers are also working long hours, many a time more than what is advised or specified.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Faurecia, Tata Elxsi, Aptiv PLC, Johnson Controls Inc, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Continental, Bosch, Visteon, and Denso, among others.

An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called ‘Drive Sense’ tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.

The driver monitoring system (DMS) market is anticipated to register significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing incidence of road accidents and rise in the popularity and demand for luxury cars are expected to generate new opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the technological developments in automobile ambitious countries such as Japan, India and China would foster the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.

In January 2019, Eyesight Technologies, a company dealing in the AI computer vision, demonstrated its Driver Sense technology. This solution was awarded the Excellence award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.

