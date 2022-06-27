Route 2048 William Penn Highway Lane Restrictions Begins this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 2048 (William Penn Highway) in Churchill Borough, Wilkins Township, and the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will begin today, Monday, June 27 weather permitting.

Utility designation and survey work will occur on William Penn Highway between the eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) off-ramp to Business 22/Monroeville (Exit 80) and McMasters Drive. Lane restrictions will occur in various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through mid-July. No work will occur from July 1st to July 4th.

Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Please use caution in the area.

Crews from JMT, Inc., Navarro and Wright, and All Ways Safe will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

