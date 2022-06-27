Asthma Spacers Market Size is projected to grow at over 3.4 % CAGR to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising respiratory disorder incidence and the growing number of government and healthcare entities' investments are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.85 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.4 %, Market Trends – The rise in the entry of small players.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Asthma Spacers Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The asthma spacers market is majorly driven by rising respiratory disorder incidence. For instance, as per the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Americans, 8.3% have asthma, 20.4 million are adults, and 6.1 million are children.

Besides, the increasing amount of investment by government and healthcare agencies to reduce respiratory illnesses and also to raise public awareness of this product is expected to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeline. Moreover, rising small players' entrance in the market enables low-cost products, which is also expected to fuel the market growth shortly.

However, the high cost of products is expected to hinder the growth of the asthma spacers market in the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2018, Allergan plc acquired Bonti, Inc. The addition of Bonti is a strategic investment in its medical aesthetics company's growth and has the opportunity to boost its best-in-class medicinal aesthetics portfolio.

Over the forecast period, the Aerochamber segment is forecasted to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 3.6%. It is easier to use for persons who have a hard time handling the hand to mouth method. There are fewer side effects with the use of an aero-chamber since less medication is processed in the back of the mouth.

Compared to retail and hospital pharmacies, the growing amount of internet users and the accessibility of asthma spacers online at a lower cost, which is expected to stimulate the growth of the e-commerce sector rapidly.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Asthma Spacers Market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inspirease

Optichamber

Aerochamber

Volumatic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-commerce

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Clinics & Hospitals

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Asthma Spacers market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Asthma Spacers market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key players include Lupin Limited, Trudell Medical Group Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, Clement Clarke International Ltd, PARI GmbH, AstraZeneca plc/AB, Fisons plc, and Allergan plc among others.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Asthma Spacers market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Asthma Spacers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Asthma Spacers Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Asthma Spacers Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Asthma Spacers Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Asthma Spacers Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

