Successful Banker, Arlin Cilingiroglu, appointed as Managing Director of the IKAR Global Institute

Arlin Cilingiroglu, Managing Director

The IKAR Global Institute, Vienna, appointed Ms. Arlin Cilingiroglu as Managing Director of the IKAR Global Institute, effective immediately.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Cilingiroglu has more than 15 years experience in the banking industry, focused on business development and wealth management, where she developed strong knowledge in finance, investor relations and investment advisory.

In addition to her career in banking, Arlin has a background in entrepreneurship as well as digital marketing, the hospitality industry and NGO promoted projects.

“My personal vision is to enable people to become the best version of themselves through applied wisdom and acquired knowledge, to be shared with others while creating a better world. As I was born and raised in an emerging country it is this mission that fascinated me to take over such an exciting new role especially in support of young leaders. To change the world for an improved quality of life is such a great mission of the IKAR Global Institute, so I am very excited to be part of this attractive prospect! I am very grateful for this opportunity offered by the founder of the Institute, stated Arlin Cilingiroglu, Managing Director”.

“At the IKAR Global Institute, our theory of impactful change differs from most similar organizations. We believe that world peace is driven by prosperity, trade relations, open markets, smaller governments, and equitably governed societies as these factors reduce the propensity for aggression and negativism. Positive change is best achieved by the creation of value through enterprise and innovation. Policy play a major role in this process by promoting governance, enforcing the rule of law, marshaling valuable resources, and removing hindering obstacles. Our vision is that true global change will occur through human leadership that represents all sectors of our society and represents all individuals from the continents around the globe”, said Mario Diel, Founder of the IKAR Global Institute.

“The IKAR Global Institute connects many of the world’s thought leaders, prominent artists, renowned decision makers, and influential innovators as a force to promote the values of goodness and positive impact. With the implementation of the“1 Million Future Leaders” intitiative we initiated a unique program to help at least one million young leaders from developed and emerging countries around the world in accordance with the concepts proposed by the institute’s four thematic programs. Successful candidates are urged to display a sense of personal responsibility for improving the plight of humanity via individual choices made as consumers, businesspeople, and societal leaders.

We are proud to help, educate, mentor, incubate and foster and support 1 Million amazing, young people to become the world’s future leaders by 2050.

The institute aims to provide financial grants, professional resources, practical education, and our extensive network of skillful experts to achieve the desired value driven impact of #1MillionFutureLeaders", explained Fadi Saab, Chairman of the Board of IKAR Holdings.

About the IKAR Global Institute

The IKAR Global Institute promotes the betterment of the humans through knowledge sharing, enterprise building, innovation based training of the next generation of Global Leaders. It has a strong focus on impactful value creation and the passionate pursuit of socio-economic outcomes. The IKAR Global Institute was founded as a unique business think-tank headquartered in Vienna, Austria and in 2021 released one of the biggest impact initiatives on human level “The One Million Future Leaders Program”. With the successful implementation of this program the IKAR Global Institute will become one of the leading professional human resources organizations.