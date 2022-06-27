Acoustic Insulation Market to be grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2027 | Knauf Insulation, BASF SE
Growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acoustic insulation market is projected to be worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The acoustic insulation market is observing high growth attributed to the growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings. The introduction of innovative construction technologies, the presence of various sound sources such as modern-day high decibel audio systems in residences, and growing awareness of noise pollution in the society contribute to the development of acoustic insulation design. And hence drive the market demand.
In commercial buildings where prioritization is on customer satisfaction, increased noise pollution can lead to a bad reputation among prospects and more complaints by the existing occupants. Acoustic insulation assists in reducing loud noise, enhance privacy, and lead to more pleasant environments.
Competitive Terrain:
The Global Acoustic Insulation Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.
Key players include Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, 3M, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell International, Fletcher Insulation, and Johns Manville, among others.
Key Highlights from the Report
In July 2019, Knauf Insulation introduced innovative Acoustic Batt insulation to cater to the demand for a soundproof insulation slab intended for the South African market. An Acoustic Batt insulation is highly effective insulation developed for application in intermediate floors and internal partition walls for noise transmission reduction.
Mineral wool has exceptional sound absorption features as it has an open structure allowing sound to be trapped between its strands and transforming it into heat energy.
Steel, in terms of structure and performance, is among the most suitable material for acoustic insulation. However, the material being cost-prohibitive is less popular among consumers.
Emergen Research has segmented the global acoustic insulation market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Glass Wool
Rock Wool
Foamed Plastics
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Building & Construction
Transportation
Manufacturing
Others
Global Acoustic Insulation Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Acoustic Insulation market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
