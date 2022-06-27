Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plastic Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global plastic packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.67% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plastic packaging is a flexible packaging solution utilized for protecting, handling, storing, and transporting a wide range of products. It is manufactured using polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and expanded polystyrene (EPS) materials. It provides enhanced durability, versatility, lightweight, tensile strength, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, plastic packaging materials are gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends

The increasing working population and hectic work schedules of individuals are catalyzing the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and processed edible products, which, in turn, is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising trend of online food ordering is escalating the demand for flexible plastic packaging solutions. Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the development of environment-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions that help reduce toxic waste and conserve natural resources, are stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of plastic packaging in cosmetic and personal hygiene products to increase the shelf life of packed materials and prevent damage during transit is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of material, product, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Breakup by Product:

Bottles and Jars

Trays and Containers

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG, Amcor plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., DS Smith plc, Honeywell International Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, Printpack, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company and Winpak Ltd.

