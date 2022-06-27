Smart Food Market Emerging Trends, High Demands, Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing necessity to address global issues such as poor diets, environmental degredation, climate change, and poverty are factors driving global smart food

Smart Food Market Size – USD 440.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.0%, Market Trends – Increasing number of smart food-related initiatives” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart food market is expected to reach a market size of USD 940.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investments by food processing companies for development of enhanced food preservation techniques, packaging, and high nutritional value food products.

Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are among other factors driving demand for smart food options among a growing global consumer base. Diabetes patients are increasingly adopting smart food solutions as the low glycemic index of smart foods helps in managing blood sugar levels. These are among other factors expected to continue to support overall growth of the smart food market going ahead.

The global Smart Food market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods, Aveka, Inc., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Firmenich SA, Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), and Kellogg Company.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Smart Food market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart food market on the basis of end products, food type, and region:

End Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Dairy products

Bakery products

Meat products

Confectionary

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

Food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Encapsulated Food

Functional Food

Genetically Modified Food

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Smart Food market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period, The assessment report not only identifies but also anticipates and satisfies business owners’ questions pertaining to the dramatic shift in customer preferences, spending power and consumer demands worldwide. Along with this, import and export status, demand and supply, distribution channel, cost structure, gross margin and profits generated across different segments are thoroughly examined.

The global Smart Food market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

