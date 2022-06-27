Microfluidics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1%, during 2022-2030, Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements in the field of microfluidics and Point-of-Care testing and IVD is a key factor driving microfluidics market revenue growth

Microfluidics Market Size – USD 20.14 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.1%, Market Trends – Increasing application of microfluidic platforms in various healthcare industries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microfluidics market size reached USD 20.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in the field of microfluidics such as Point-of-Care Testing (PoCT) and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), significant investments in research & development activities, rising demand for microfluidic platforms for early disease detection and pathogen identification, as well as increasing applications of microfluidic platforms in various healthcare industries are factors driving market revenue growth.

A recent market study on the Microfluidics market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Microfluidics market for the forecast period, 2022 -2030. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Microfluidics market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Microfluidics market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Microfluidics research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

UFluidix, Quidel Corporation, biosurfit SA, Abbott, Illumina, Inc., Abaxis, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Becton Dickinson and Company (BD).

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microfluidics market based on material type, application, component, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polymer

Silicone

Glass

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Diagnostics

Drug Delivery Systems

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Microfluidic Chips

Micropumps

Microneedles

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Researcher’s visibility engagement approach when evaluating data such as key driving forces, threats, challenges, opportunities empowers product owners to meet their strategic goals through accelerated returns. The market survey that blends in both new and old study techniques brings to light more information pertaining to various product types, applications, end-use and important industry definition. The research on the Microfluidics market further validates other prime factors including investment feasibility, production capability, product pricing, production volume, demand and supply, import and export status to help business evangelists make the multi-dimensional marketing strategy more robust. Comprehensive data on the current and future business environment is showcased through self-explanatory infographics, charts, and tables and can be integrated with any business presentation.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Microfluidics market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Microfluidics in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Microfluidics in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Microfluidics?

