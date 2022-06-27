Platelet And Plasma Market to exhibit increased demand in the coming years 2027

The report covers in-depth analysis which offers dynamic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.

NEWARK, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Platelet and Plasma Market by Component (Platelets, Plasma), Application (Thrombocytopenia, Hemophilia, Perioperative Indications, Coagulation Factor Deficiencies, Platelet Function Disorders, Other Platelet Applications, Hemorrhage, Coagulation Factor Deficiencies, Liver Disease, Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Others), Distribution Channel (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Others), Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027.

The global platelet and plasma market is expected to grow from USD 6 billion in 2019 to USD 7.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness for blood donation. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 58.9% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as increasing investment in blood storage infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing cases of neurological conditions, increasing number of patients suffering from cardiothoracic disorders, cancer & obesity, and favorable government initiatives regarding the use of platelet & plasma-derived products.

Key players in the global platelet and plasma market are American Red Cross, French Red Cross, German Red Cross, Canadian Red Cross, Brazilian Red Cross, Indian Red Cross, Italian Red Cross, Red Cross Society of China, South African Red Cross Society, America’s Blood Centers, Saudi Red Crescent Authority, and European Blood Alliance, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global platelet and plasma market.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into platelets and plasma. The platelet segment dominated the market and accounted for 60.66% of the global platelet and plasma market share in 2019. Based on application, the global market has been divided into thrombocytopenia, hemophilia, perioperative indications, coagulation factor deficiencies, platelet function disorders, other platelet applications, hemorrhage, coagulation factor deficiencies, liver disease, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, and others. Hemophilia held a market share of 12.9% in the year 2019 and is expected to register significant growth over the projected period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing cases of traumatic injuries leading to hemorrhage & an imbalance in the hemostatic mechanism of the body. The distribution channel segment comprises of ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is forecasted to register a high growth rate during the upcoming years due to its various benefits like having a lower risk of hospital-acquired infection and affordable pricing as compared to hospitals.

The global platelet and plasma market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

