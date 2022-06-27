Agricultural Lubricants Market Outlook 2020 And Growth By Top KeyPlayers – Royal Dutch Shell, Total SE, Schaeffer Oil

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of advanced agricultural machinery to increase farm productivity is driving the global agricultural lubricants market.

Agricultural Lubricants Market Size – USD 2.88 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trend – Emergence of green chemistry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural lubricants market would reach value of USD 4.28 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing investments by major manufacturers of agricultural lubricants in the production of a wide range of durable, reliable, innovative, and cost-effective agricultural lubricants. Rising need to reduce maintenance and operating costs and extend the lifespan of machine parts of tractors and harvesters is likely to drive the market for agricultural lubricants during the forecast period.

Increasing need for the agricultural lubricants to be effective under severe climatic conditions, such as humidity, extreme temperatures, and dust, has led to the increasing adoption of these lubricants in the agriculture sector. Moreover, usage of agricultural lubricants helps minimize carbon emissions and maximize the equipment uptime, especially in peak season.Green chemistry, also known as sustainable chemistry, has been introduced with the aim of preventing pollution through effective processes. The aim of green chemistry is to design less hazardous chemical syntheses, avoid use of chemical derivatives, and increase energy efficiency.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Royal Dutch Shell, Total SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BP, Phillips 66, Fuchs Petrolub, Schaeffer Oil, Repsol, and Exol Lubricants Limited

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the global agricultural lubricants market in 2019. Increasing usage of technologically advanced agricultural machinery to increase farm productivity in order to meet the rising demand for food in developing economies is driving the market in the region.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In September 2020, Royal Dutch Shell introduced a significant cost-cutting initiative to support the energy transition and invest more in renewable energy and power markets The latest cost-cutting analysis of Royal Dutch Shell, recognized internally as ‘Project Reshape’, is scheduled to be performed this year.

The engine segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. Rising necessity to reduce friction, prevent wear and tear, and provide cooling in order to support thermal control of the engine has driven the use of agricultural lubricants in the agriculture sector.

The bio-based agricultural lubricants segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Advancements in R&D activities, emergence of green chemistry, and strict regulatory standards have led to growth of the bio-based agricultural lubricants segment.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Agricultural Lubricants Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Agricultural Lubricants Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural lubricants market in terms of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Greasing

Engines

Hydraulics

Implements

Gears & Transmission

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Bio-based

Mineral Oil

Synthetic

The Global Agricultural Lubricants Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Agricultural Lubricants Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

