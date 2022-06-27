Surgical Scissors Market Size to Surpass US$ 458.8 Million by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

The increasing demand for advanced surgical techniques and surge in the need for non-invasive procedures of surgery is likely to drive the growth of surgical scissors market

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global surgical scissors market is expected to grow from USD 328.0 million in 2021 to USD 458.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The demand for surgical scissors has grown fast in recent years, and it is expected to grow much more throughout the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to the rising incidences of chronic diseases, and the need for non-invasive treatment is driving the market growth for surgical scissors.



However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic hindered the market growth as several production units were put on hold because of the lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19. The rapid research and development in the healthcare sector is an opportunity for market growth and increasing healthcare expenditure during the forecast period. But the chances of contamination by using reusable surgical scissors are expected to be a challenge to the market's growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global surgical scissors market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the surgical scissors market is driven by the rising geriatric population, which is suffering from chronic diseases which, in many cases, require surgical treatment to cure them completely. The government is organizing several initiatives and programs to improve the healthcare sector and infrastructure. Huge investment has been made by public and private sector companies to support the growth of the healthcare sector so that all can afford basic medical facilities. There are several surgeries that all cannot afford. So, several possible technologies are being used to develop affordable healthcare treatments. Increasing R&D programs by institutes and universities for drug development is a significant development in the healthcare sector, which is expected to propel market growth.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the reusable surgical scissors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62% and market revenue of 203.3 million.



The product type segment is divided into disposable surgical scissors and reusable surgical scissors. In 2021, the reusable surgical scissors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62% and market revenue of 203.3 million. The rising need for non-invasive surgical procedures and cost-effective surgeries is driving the market for reusable surgical scissors. They can be used for performing minimally invasive surgeries as the chances of contamination are significantly low.



● In 2021, dermatology accounted for the largest share of the market, with 16.2% and market revenue of 53.1 million.



The application segment is divided into dermatology, orthopedics, oral and throat, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and others. In 2021, the dermatology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 16.2% and market revenue of 53.1 million. The rising popularity of plastic surgery to look good and beautiful by coming under the knife drives the market for surgical scissors in the dermatology segment.



● In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 141.04 million.



The end-user segment is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 141.05 million. The rising demand for surgical procedures in hospitals because of a safe and hygienic infrastructure along with the availability of all medical facilities under one roof is driving the growth of the market.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Surgical Scissors Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global surgical scissors market, with a market share of around 36.8% and 267.9 million of the market revenue in 2021. Owing to the rise in the geriatric population which is prone to chronic diseases, the need for surgeries increases which drives the market growth in the region. The prominent market players present in the region are focusing on developing the healthcare infrastructure and developing cost-effective procedures for the treatment of diseases with the support of government initiatives projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period in the region.



Key players operating in the global surgical scissors market are:



● KLS Martin LP

● B. Braun Melsungen AG

● World Precision Instruments

● Arthrex

● Becton

● Dickinson and Company

● Richard Wolf

● Scanlan International

● Skyline Surgical Instruments

● Integra LifeSciences Corporation



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global surgical scissors market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Surgical Scissors Market by Product Type:



● Disposable Surgical Scissors

● Reusable Surgical Scissors



Global Surgical Scissors Market by Application:



● Dermatology

● Orthopedics

● Oral and Throat

● Neurology

● Cardiology

● Gastroenterology

● Others



Global Surgical Scissors Market by End-User:



● Ambulatory Surgical Centers

● Hospitals

● Others



About the report:



The global surgical scissors market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



