Autism Commission on Quality Announces Call for Nominations for its Standards, Accreditation, and Appeals Committees

ACQ Seeks Volunteers for its New Committees

"ACQ is committed to ensuring diverse representation across its committees from the various stakeholders involved in delivering and receiving ABA services,” notes Dr. Erick Dubuque, Director of ACQ.”
— Dr. Erick Dubuque
LOUISVILLE, KY, US, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), a non-profit accreditation organization for applied behavior analysis (ABA) organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism, announced today that it is seeking nominations for its Standards, Accreditation, and Appeals Committees.

"ACQ is committed to ensuring diverse representation across its committees from the various stakeholders involved in delivering and receiving ABA services,” notes Dr. Erick Dubuque, Director of ACQ. “This includes consumers, providers, business owners, support staff, third-party payers, and others who want to participate in improving the quality of ABA services.”

Members appointed to the ACQ Standards Committee should expect to meet biweekly or monthly to develop accreditation standards, appoint committee members, and set policies related to essential accreditation activities. Members appointed to the ACQ Accreditation Committee should expect to meet monthly to review blinded applications for accreditation and determine the accreditation status of organizations. Finally, members appointed to the ACQ Appeals Committee should expect to meet on an as needed basis to review blinded accreditation applications undergoing a second-level of review following an adverse accreditation determination. Committee appointments typically involve 2-year commitments.

Individuals interested in nominating themselves or others to an ACQ Committee should visit autismcommission.org for further instructions. Nominations close Friday, July 15th at noon (EDT).

About the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (autismcommission.org)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit, mission-driven, accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Judy Behm
ACQ
+1 443-440-6001
email us here

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


