Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with “Hakarichay” reservoir project in Lachin district

On 26 June, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the “Hakarichay” reservoir project in Lachin district.

The Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company, Zaur Mikayilov, informed the President of the project.

It was noted that the liberated areas were very rich in terms of natural resources, biodiversity, as well as forest areas and water resources. These areas account for about 20 percent of the water resources in Azerbaijan. The length of the Hakari River, which originates in Lachin district, is 113 kilometers, and the average annual water consumption is about 10.7 cubic meters per second. By building a reservoir with a capacity of about 90 million cubic meters on the Hakarichay river, it is possible to deliver clean and genetically useful water to Sabirabad by a 254-kilometer highway. Relevant research has already been conducted in this area. The feasibility study of the project is currently underway.

It was noted that the Hakarichay reservoir was intended for the collection of drinking water. The planned construction of pumping stations on the highway is expected to supply water to seven districts located in a relatively elevated area. As a result of the project, it will be possible to provide drinking water to about three million people.