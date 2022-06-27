AZERBAIJAN, June 27 - On 26 June, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the master plan of Kalbajar and laid the foundation stone for the Occupation and Victory Museums Complex.

The First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Namig Hummatov, informed the President of the master plan of Kalbajar.

During the development of the master plan of Kalbajar, various architectural traditions were studied in accordance with the geographical location and structure of the district to form a unique image. Suggestions were made on possible examples. The conceptual basis of the master plan is to develop health and mountain tourism opportunities and create a green urban environment in harmony with nature. Multi-apartment buildings will be built in the central part of the city and individual houses with a yard will be constructed in the suburbs. Over the next 20 years, the city of Kalbajar is to cover an area of 237 hectares and have a population of 17,000 people.

On the Occupation and Victory Museums Complex to be built in Kalbajar, it was noted that both museums would be built in a park in the city center.

After Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Zangilan districts, museums of Victory and Occupation will be established in Kalbajar district too.

President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of ACN, a company designing the Kalbajar Victory and Occupation Museums.

Laura Conti, the CEO of the company, said: It is an honor to see you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you for coming.

Laura Conti: Thank you for inviting us. We are pleased and honored to be here. Thank you. It is particularly amazing to be in this magnificent environment, to be surrounded by this beautiful nature. This is one of the most beautiful places we have been to.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, all these areas are like that. All these areas are green.

Laura Conti: The nature is amazing. Nature is the source of inspiration for our project.

The head of state watched a video on the project of the Museums of Occupation and Victory.

It was noted that both museums would be built in a park in the city center. It will be a great project in a beautiful environment because this area has an amazing beauty due to the landscape. A part of the complex will be dedicated to the history of the occupation and the rest to Victory. This project will also show respect for nature.

ACN representative: Armenians occupied this place, but did not live here.

President Ilham Aliyev: They did not live and only destroyed everything.

Company representative: They did destroy everything.

President Ilham Aliyev: There was no reason to do that. We have done nothing wrong to them. We have been subjected to ethnic cleansing. They came to our land, destroyed everything and did not leave. What did they do when they were given time to leave Kalbajar? They started setting houses on fire, cutting down trees and destroying 32 hydroelectric power stations. Can you imagine?

Company representative: I have seen the destruction of hydropower plants.

Laura Conti: Everything is burnt out.

