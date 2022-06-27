Needle Coke Market Segment Outlook to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A CAGR Of 8.7% BY 2030| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for steel and iron, especially from the Asia Pacific region, is driving market revenue growth

Needle Coke Market Size – USD 2293.5 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Needle Coke market size reached USD 2,293.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry, especially in emerging countries, growing usage of smart devices, and high demand for graphite batteries are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Needle coke is a premium grade, high value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE). These graphite electrodes are used in Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) in the steel manufacturing industry for melting scrap metal and producing steel. High tensile strength, good chemical stability, and high thermal conductivity of needle coke enables manufacturing of ultra-high power graphite electrode and artificial graphite cathode materials.

Rising demand for semiconductors, and various metals and materials and components from aerospace & defense, building and construction, automotive, marine, and oil & gas, among various others is driving inclining demand for needle coke. Needle coke is highly preferred for its low thermal expansion coefficient, low porosity, and high conductivity and widely used in the manufacture of synthetic graphite and anode material for lithium-ion batteries, which are used in Electric Vehicles (EVs). Graphite is the largest raw material in lithium-ion batteries by size. Surge in demand for EVs owing to increasing environmental impact and rising carbon emissions and favorable initiatives by governments for green and low-carbon economy is boosting revenue growth of the needle coke market. For instance, Tesla Model S electric vehicle contains up to 85kg of graphite. Increasing penetration of electric vehicles and shifting consumer preference towards hybrid-electric cars are factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Volatility in the global natural gas and crude oil prices owing to fluctuations in demand and supply as well as potential shortage of petroleum-derived needle coke as petroleum prices continue to rise are expected to restraint growth of market to a major extent. Moreover, petroleum needle coke cost is driven even higher owing to required filtration to remove a major portion of ash content from the decant oil. Ukraine-Russia conflict has led to implementation of stringent sanctions, which has driven international crude oil prices up, rising by over 9% and breaking through USD 100 for the first time since 2014. Trade costs are also expected to rise owing to sanctions, export restrictions, higher energy costs, and transport disruptions, thereby affecting many economies in long-term consequences.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Asbury Carbons, Baosteel Group Co., GrafTech International, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Posco Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation

Scope of the report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Coal-based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Shaft Calciner

Rotary Kiln

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Intermediate Grade

Premium Grade

Super-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Graphite Electrodes

Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys

Lithium-ion Anode

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Needle Coke market.

The study on the Needle Coke market further blends in the best of both primary and secondary research to estimate and verify the current status of import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide.

The report examines the market standing of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.

Comprehensive coverage of the recent developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers form an important part of the research on the Needle Coke market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2028.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

The professional intelligence study on the Needle Coke market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Needle Coke market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Needle Coke market?

What are the main issues facing the global Needle Coke market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

About Emergen Research

