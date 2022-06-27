Delegation of Moroccan MPs in Johannesburg to Take Part in Works of Pan-African Parliament

MOROCCO, June 27 - A delegation of Moroccan MPs arrived, Saturday in Johannesburg, to take part in the works of the ordinary session of the fifth legislature of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), to be held on June 28- 29 in the institution's compound in Midrand, South Africa.

The Moroccan delegation is made up of Aydi Youssef of the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP), Abdessamad Haiker of the Justice and Development Party (PJD), Laila Dahi of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), Khadija Arouhal of the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS) and Abahnini Mohamed of the General Union of Moroccan Workers (UGTM).

This participation aims to enrich the discussions and contribute to the success of the work of this new session of the PAP, said Aydi, President of the Socialist Group in the House of Advisors, in a statement to MAP.

The delegation will contribute to ensuring the outreach of the Pan-African Parliament, by enabling it to play its role, address the concerns of African citizens, and implement the commitments of the Kingdom to foster the development of the continent, he added.

For his part, Haiker, Vice President of the PJD group in the Upper House, noted that this session will be highlighted by the swearing-in of new members, adding that the Moroccan delegation will participate in the constitution of the various structures of this institution, namely the Presidency, the Bureau and the Standing Committees.

"Our participation confirms Morocco's commitment to efforts to promote all areas in the continent, including the legislative aspect, given the Kingdom's pioneering role within the African family," he stated.

It is also an opportunity for Moroccan MPs to exchange experiences and build relationships with parliamentarians from other African countries, Haiker added.

In similar remarks, MP Dahi, who represents the region Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, said that Morocco has always been keen to participate in the activities of the Pan-African Parliament in a way that reflects the depth of its African roots.

MP Arouhal of the PPS stressed that Africa needs a real mobilization to enshrine democratic values and prioritize the interests of African citizens.

His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairman of the African Union (AU), will chair the opening ceremony of this session and will deliver a speech on this occasion.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the AU Commission, and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa will participate in this session.

The Pan-African Parliament was established in March 2004, by Article 17 of the Constitutive Act of the African Union as one of the nine organs provided for in the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community signed in Abuja, Nigeria, in 1991.

It is composed of five members from each member state that has ratified the protocol establishing it, including at least one woman from each member state.

MAP 26 June 2022