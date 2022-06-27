African Ambassadors Welcome Morocco’s Migration Policy, Express Readiness to Collaborate with Moroccan Authorities

MOROCCO, June 27 - African ambassadors accredited to Morocco commended, Sunday in Rabat, the migration policy adopted by the Kingdom, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, and expressed their readiness to collaborate with the Moroccan authorities on this issue.

In this regard, the dean of the diplomatic corps and Cameroonian ambassador to Morocco, Mouhamadou Youssifou, stressed that the African group "greatly appreciates the gesture of HM King Mohammed VI for the supervision of migrants in Morocco", recalling the initiative of regularization, initiated in 2013 thanks to the initiative of HM the King, in favor of irregular migrants in the Kingdom.

"This migration policy of Morocco has earned HM the King to be designated by the African Union (AU) Leader of migration in Africa", he underlined in a statement to the press at the end of a meeting on the migration issue between officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad and the Ministry of the Interior and the ambassadors and representatives of the African diplomatic corps accredited in Morocco.

After condemning the assault of illegal immigrants in Nador, Mr. Youssifou underlined that African diplomats stand, as in the past, alongside the Moroccan authorities to face this situation.

"We stand, as in the past, alongside the Moroccan authorities to face this situation which does not honor our countries and which does not honor Africa, in general", he pointed out.

"We are ready to support HM King Mohammed VI to find a lasting solution to the issue of immigration," he said, adding that the African diplomatic corps is ready to work with Morocco to create a synergy of actions with African countries.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to Morocco, Mahamat Abdel Rassoul, praised the migration policy of HM the King, recalling that the Sovereign has given His High Instructions to shelter all foreigners and migrants who work, study and live in Morocco.

"We live in Morocco and we know how the Moroccan brothers conduct their policy towards our students, our migrants and our workers in the Kingdom," he said, recalling that the AU had entrusted to the Sovereign the management of the "very relevant and very sensitive" migration issue.

He also reaffirmed his country's determination to help Morocco to implement the Royal vision aimed at making South-South cooperation the foundation of African unity.

In his turn, Mr. Sylver Aboubakar Minko-Mi-Nseme, Ambassador of the Republic of Gabon, stressed that his country encourages the migration policy advocated by the Moroccan government under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

"We are working with the Moroccan authorities to make our citizens aware of the fact that Morocco is only protecting its territory and that illegal immigration cannot be encouraged," he said.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Mahamoud Ben Labbat, Ambassador of Mali in Rabat, praised the migration policy conducted under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

As for the Minister Counselor at the Embassy of the Union of the Comoros in Morocco, Housni Mohamed Abdou, he said that His Majesty King Mohammed VI is working to perpetuate the Kingdom's policy of openness and to make Morocco a land of reception, noting that a significant number of sub-Saharans study, work and live in the Kingdom.

"We are ready to collaborate with the Moroccan authorities", said Mr. Mohamed Abdou, reiterating his country's solidarity with the migration policy carried out under the leadership of HM the King.

MAP 27 June 2022