06/27/2022

Governor Lamont Reminds Residents That Connecticut’s Minimum Wage Is Scheduled To Increase on Friday

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents that the state’s minimum wage will increase from the current rate of $13.00 per hour to $14.00 per hour beginning on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The change is the result of legislation he signed into law three years ago that schedules several increases in the minimum wage over a five-year period.

“For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security,” Governor Lamont said. “This is a fair, gradual increase for workers who will invest the money right back into our economy and continue supporting local businesses in their communities.”

“Governor Lamont and I are committed to making sure that our Connecticut economy works for everyone, and that includes our state’s low-income earners,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “That’s why we voted three years ago to increase our state’s minimum wage at a steady rate, providing more financial security to families and providing residents the ability to continue supporting our local economy.”

Signed into law by Governor Lamont in 2019, Public Act 19-4 requires the minimum wage to increase five times over a five-year period, from the then-rate of $10.10 per hour to:

$11.00 on October 1, 2019;

$12.00 on September 1, 2020;

$13.00 on August 1, 2021;

$14.00 on July 1, 2022; and

$15.00 on June 1, 2023.

Ultimately, beginning on January 1, 2024, that same law requires the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, and for the first time in Connecticut the rate will grow according to economic indicators.