Silicon Nitride Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast

The global Silicon Nitride Market was valued at USD 102.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 183.1 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Silicon Nitride market was valued at USD 102.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 183.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5 percent.

Silicon Nitride (Si3N4), a non-oxide ceramic has an excellent combination of material properties. They are as light weighted as silicon carbide (SiC), but their microstructure gives them excellent thermal shock resistance and their high fracture toughness makes them resistant to impacts and shocks. Si3N4 Ceramics is used for balls bearings, ceramic forming tools and automotive components and even due to its high temperature resistance; it is used for welding process.

Key manufacturers involved in the production of Si3N4 are found to be involved in the long term distribution agreement for the product with end-users across the globe. For instance, in February 2019, Kyocera Corporation has entered into an agreement with H.C.Starck Ceramics which allows Kyocera to use H.C.Starck technology to expand its ceramic business globally.

Rise in environmental worries and emission regulations for light duty as well as heavy duty vehicles will assist the demand for turbochargers and will push the demand for silicon nitride for the production of turbocharger rotors. Availability of alternative ceramic materials is found to be one of the key factors restraining the growth of this market over the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer details about leading players. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new strategies such as mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships to retain their market position and expand their product base.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

3M

Amedica Corporation

AlzChem

CeramTec

CoorsTek Inc

Denka Company Limited

Panadyne

Reade International Corp

TOSHIBA MATERIALS CO., LTD

UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD

Vesta Ceramics

Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Silicon Nitride Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe respectively. Asia Pacific segment is led by China owing to the markets for end-use industries i.e. automotive, medical and healthcare etc.

Bearings and Metal working tools segment in a combined way dominated the market in 2020.

Middle East & Africa in the global market is anticipated to account for small share and is expected to grow at slow pace over the near future.

Sintered Reaction-Bonded segment will procure the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.

Automotive has dominated the market of end-users with a share of 45.5%.

North America accounts for the second largest market share in this market at 27% due to huge amount EV sales and usage of silicon nitride in medical industry.

Recently, the application of Si3N4 in Aerospace and Aeronautical applications put forward some lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.

The presence of iron impurities, brittle nature of Si3N4 ceramics and difficulty in fabrication shapes might act as the impeding factors for the market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Silicon Nitride market on the basis of product type, grade, application, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Reaction-Bonded

Sintered Reaction-Bonded

Hot Pressed

LED/ Photovoltaic Grade

Ceramic Grade

Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Standard Grade

High Purity Grade

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Reciprocating Engine Components

Metal working tools

Bearings

Turbochargers

Electronic Circuit Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Solar Energy Industry

Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics and Semiconductor

Medical and Healthcare

Photovoltaic

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

