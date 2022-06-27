Wheelchair Market 2022-2030 - Mobility Of Using A Wheelchair Opens Up Various Opportunities For Users To Work & Study

Wheelchair Market

The Wheelchair Market size was USD 5.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wheelchair market is expected to reach USD 9.08 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The wheelchair is an assisted walking device to improve the quality of life by supporting personal mobility-related issues in people who have troubles in walking, such as individuals with spinal cord injuries leading to muscular dystrophy, among others. Wheelchairs offer freedom to the disabled person and caretaker, enabling them to carry out daily tasks with convenience. Besides, providing mental health and social benefits, a wheelchair improves the physical health by aiding in the reduction of general problems comprising deformities progression, pressure sores, and better metabolism and respiration.

As per the Global Health and Aging report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than 5 years of age by 2050. Aging leads to the deterioration of facet joints resulting in several spinal disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing use of medical insurance by the geriatric population and the middle-age population has ensured that they receive medical help at a reduced cost. Thus, insurance companies assist in covering mobility devices by reimbursing and making them much more affordable for consumers. The support from various government, private, and international insurance organizations are expected to boost the market demand globally.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the wheelchair industry. Demand for the product has seen an increase in demand to assist the mobility of COVID-19 infected patients, especially the elderly. However, the shutdown of the manufacturing sector and lockdown restriction is causative of the disruption of the value chain, which, in turn, has an impact on the supply of wheelchairs.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3421

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Wheelchair market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Carex,

• Medline Industries, Inc.,

• Karman Healthcare, Inc.,

• Quantum Rehab

• Others

Purchase Premium Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3421

Market Segmentation:

The Wheelchair industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Wheelchair industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Wheelchair industries.

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Manual

• Electric

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Pediatric

• Adults

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on End-User Outlook:

• Homecare

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Rehabilitation Centers

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Wheelchair Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Read more Blog: https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-ten-crypto-gaming-trends

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Key questions addressed in the Report:

• Which key players are operating in the global Wheelchair market?

• Which key factors are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?

• What market size is the global Wheelchair market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period?

• Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• What revenue CGAR is the global Wheelchair market expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Wheelchair market?

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.