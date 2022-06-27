Best Hard Seltzer Brands and Companies Overview 2022

Top Hard Seltzer Brands and Companies

Global Hard Seltzer Market to Reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, Impelled by the Rising Health Consciousness Among the Masses | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard seltzer refers to a carbonated beverage that is similar to beer, with about 5% alcohol by volume. It is typically prepared from brewed cane sugar, malted rice, soda water, flavorings, etc. Hard seltzer comes in various flavors, including lemon, watermelon, strawberry, passionfruit, pomegranate, lime, tangerine, etc. It is consumed as a healthy alternative to regular alcoholic drinks, owing to it being gluten-free with low calorie, sugar, and carbohydrate content. As a result, hard seltzer is extensively available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, etc., across the globe.

The global hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The shifting preferences among consumers towards beverages with low alcohol content are primarily driving the hard seltzer market. In line with this, the elevating popularity of flavored alcoholic beverages and the inflating demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) sparkling beverages, including hard seltzer, are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing influence of Western cuisines and the escalating disposable income levels of individuals are also positively influencing the global market. In addition to this, the expanding need for gluten-free beverages among people who suffer from autoimmune disorders and inflammatory diseases is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns are encouraging numerous manufacturers to launch new packaging designs that are portable and recyclable, which is expected to fuel the hard seltzer market in the coming years.

Some of the Top Hard Seltzer Manufacturers in World 2022 being:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

• Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

• Ficks & Co

• Future Proof Brands LLC

• Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

• Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

• Oskar Blues Brewery

• White Claw Hard Seltzer

