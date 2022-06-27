Submit Release
Tê Giác Trắng oil field reaches production milestone of 100 million barrels

VIETNAM, June 27 -  

At Tê Giác Trắng (White Rhino) oil field. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Tê Giác Trắng (White Rhino) oil field has officially reached a production milestone of 100 million barrels of crude.

The field is situated in Block 16-1, about 100km southeast of the southern Vũng Tàu City.

Its commercial development was announced in September 2009.

The new milestone has turned its operator – the Hoàng Long - Hoàn Vu Joint Operating Company (HLJOC) – into one of the five oil companies on the Vietnamese continental shelf making such record.

The HLJOC was established by PetroVietnam Supervision Company (PVSC), SOCO Vietnam Ltd. (SOCO), Amerada Hess Vietnam Ltd. (HESS), and OPECO Vietnam Ltd. (OPECO). — VNS 

