Fish Oil Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Scope, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast

Fish oil refers to the tissue fat extracted from various fish species, such as mackerel, anchovies, herring, sardines, carp, tuna, etc. It acts as a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, etc. Fish oil offers several health benefits, including boosting metabolism, maintaining digestive functioning, reducing high blood pressure, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving skin health, etc. As a result, it finds extensive utilization across various sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, animal feed, nutritional supplements, agriculture, etc.

Market Trends

The escalating product requirement in the form of nutritional supplements on account of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular ailments, excessive hair fall, obesity, premature skin aging, etc., among individuals is among the primary factors driving the fish oil market. Besides this, the elevating demand for this tissue fat in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the high amount of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing usage of fish oil in several personal grooming products to protect against dermatological disorders, including wrinkles, dark circles, pigmentation, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the increasing need for this ingredient in the poultry and livestock sector as a feed additive for enhancing animal growth and controlling disease outbreaks is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of organic product variants with allergen-free, non-GMO, and chemical-free content is expected to propel the fish oil market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

China Fishery Group Limited

Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca AS)

Camanchaca

FF Skagen A/

Foodcorp Chile S.A (Austevoll Seafood ASA)

OLVEA Fish Oils (OLVEA)

Oceana Group Limited

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Pioneer Fishing

TripleNine Fish Protein A/S (TripleNine Group).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Anchoveta

Sardine

Capelin

Menhaden

Herring

Anchovy

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

AquacultureSalmon and Trout

Marine Fish

Crustaceans

Tilapias

Others

Animal Feed

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

