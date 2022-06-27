Fish Oil Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Scope, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fish Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global fish oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Fish oil refers to the tissue fat extracted from various fish species, such as mackerel, anchovies, herring, sardines, carp, tuna, etc. It acts as a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, etc. Fish oil offers several health benefits, including boosting metabolism, maintaining digestive functioning, reducing high blood pressure, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving skin health, etc. As a result, it finds extensive utilization across various sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, animal feed, nutritional supplements, agriculture, etc.
Market Trends
The escalating product requirement in the form of nutritional supplements on account of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular ailments, excessive hair fall, obesity, premature skin aging, etc., among individuals is among the primary factors driving the fish oil market. Besides this, the elevating demand for this tissue fat in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the high amount of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing usage of fish oil in several personal grooming products to protect against dermatological disorders, including wrinkles, dark circles, pigmentation, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the increasing need for this ingredient in the poultry and livestock sector as a feed additive for enhancing animal growth and controlling disease outbreaks is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of organic product variants with allergen-free, non-GMO, and chemical-free content is expected to propel the fish oil market in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
China Fishery Group Limited
Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca AS)
Camanchaca
FF Skagen A/
Foodcorp Chile S.A (Austevoll Seafood ASA)
OLVEA Fish Oils (OLVEA)
Oceana Group Limited
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Pioneer Fishing
TripleNine Fish Protein A/S (TripleNine Group).
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Source:
Anchoveta
Sardine
Capelin
Menhaden
Herring
Anchovy
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End Use:
AquacultureSalmon and Trout
Marine Fish
Crustaceans
Tilapias
Others
Animal Feed
Nutritional Supplements
Pharmaceutical
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
