Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Applications Across Industry Verticals | Emergen Research

Small Modular Reactor The growing need for flexible and affordable power sources and investment by the government in R&D is driving the demand for the market.

Small Modular Reactor Market Size – USD 4.57 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.9%, Market trends –Deployment in brownfield sites.” — Emergen Research

June 27, 2022

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid. There is a growing demand for smaller and simpler units for the generation of energy from nuclear power, which is driving the demand for small module reactors.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, the Bill Gates-backed nuclear innovation firm, TerraPower in partnership with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy launched Natrium, a new small modular reactor system paired with a molten salt storage unit. The product can be used to power 345-megawatt SMR to around 500 megawatts up to five hours.

In the integral pressurized water reactor, the primary circuit components are placed inside the reactor pressure vessel, which eliminates the need for primary circuit pipework, which enhances the safety and reliability of the technology.

A multi-module plant or power station is composed of multiple nuclear power modules where each module is operated safely independent of each other. The modules are located in a common building structure and can be physically impacted by any event happening at another module due to close proximity and lack of physical barriers.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Atomics, Rolls Royce Plc, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), and Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (SNERDI), among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Small Modular Reactor Market on the basis of type, deployment, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

High-temperature reactor (HTR)

Fast neutron reactor (FNR)

Other (MST, Integral PWR)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Single Module Plant

 Multi-Module Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Power Generation

 Desalination

 Process Heat

 Other Industrial Uses

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 North America

U.S.

Canada

 Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

 Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

 Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

 MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Overview of the Small Modular Reactor Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Small Modular Reactor industry

