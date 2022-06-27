Injectable Drugs Market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.8%, during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. accounted for about 92.1% of the North America injectable drugs market in 2021, owing to the development of many novel drugs, and rising government investments in the healthcare sector. In addition, rising awareness about therapeutically advanced management of diseases will create opportunities for growth in the market in the forthcoming years

Injectable Drugs Market to Grow at 5.85 through 2032 Amid Increasing Utilization of Intravenous Drug Delivery

Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic diseases like diabetes, are the main cause of mortality and disability in present times. Even with the understanding of scientific disease indications, it is crucial to elevate diagnosis and control the symptoms and signs of illness.

Advancements in technologies that involve optimization of the devices used for clinical conditions, be it chronic or acute, clinical innovations, bringing in minimally invasive treatments, and evolvement in clinical diagnostics and management in treating high-risk patients, are the key developments within the general healthcare industry.

Demand for related treatments is increasing, as people are now more aware of the right treatment options, doctor-guided plans, and precautionary measures to consider for serious clinical conditions.

Key players in the injectable drugs market are actively seeking to gain approvals from regulatory bodies, and develop products across the continuum of care in severe case recovery. Furthermore, the FDA is expected to approve new devices related to advanced injectable drugs and their administration, over the coming years.

“Increasing incidence of infectious diseases, oncological diseases, cardiac disorders and device innovation are prompting healthcare providers to incorporate new treatment regimens for improved patient outcome,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By product, monoclonal antibodies held the largest share of 20.5% in the global market in 2021.

Based on application, infectious diseases segment held the largest share of 26.4% in the global market in 2021, with the segment expected to expand at 5.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of molecule, large molecule segment held the largest share of 51.8% in the global market in 2021.

By route of administration, sales in the intravenous (IV) segment are expected to increase at a 5.3% CAGR over the assessment period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was valued at US$ 231.0 Bn in 2021.

North America held the largest share of 31.5% in the global injectable drugs treatment market in 2021, owing to the growing government investments in healthcare and R&D activities.

Competitive Landscape

Product launches and collaborations with suppliers that have a strong position and are popular in the market are some of the key strategies of the market players operating in the global injectable drugs market. For instance:

Merck and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) signed an agreement in March 2021 to collaborate on the development and commercialization of long-acting HIV treatments that combine Merck's investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor islatravir and Gilead's investigational capsid inhibitor lenacapavir.

In March 2022, Sanofi IGM Biosciences, Inc. today announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets. Engineered IgM antibodies represent a new class of potential therapeutics that combine the multi-valency of IgM antibodies possessing 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies having only 2 target binding sites.

In February 2022, Novartis India Limited extends access to its medicines in India by signing exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories





What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the injectable drugs market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2014 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product – (monoclonal antibodies, immunoglobulin, cytokines, insulin, peptide hormones, blood factors, peptide antibiotics, vaccines, small molecule antibiotics, chemotherapy agents, and others), by application (oncology, infectious diseases, diabetes, blood disorders, hormonal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, CNS diseases, pain management, and cardiovascular diseases), by molecule type (small molecules and large molecules), by route of administration (intravenous (IV), intramuscular (IM), and subcutaneous (SC)), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Segments:

By Product:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunoglobulin

Cytokines

Insulin

Peptide Hormones

Blood Factors

Peptide Antibiotics

Vaccines

Small Molecule Antibiotics

Chemotherapy Agents

Others





By Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Blood disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

CNS Diseases

Pain Management

Cardiovascular Diseases





By Molecule Type:

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous (IV)

Intramuscular (IM)

Subcutaneous (SC)





By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





