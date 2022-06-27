With 9.6 % CAGR, Facial Injectables Market Size worth USD 9.07 billion by 2028 Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Facial Injectables Market size is projected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2028, at CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period; Rising Number of Nonsurgical Injectable Treatments to Strengthen Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ facial injectables market ” size is expected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growing cognizance regarding aesthetic beauty can positively impact the global market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in a report titled “Facial Injectables Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4.46 billion in 2020.

Key Development:

October 2020: Luminera, a privately-held aesthetics business located in Israel with a portfolio and pipeline of dermal filler treatments, was acquired by Allergan Aesthetics, a division of AbbVie, Inc.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/facial-injectables-market-100603





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 9.07 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 4.77 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 144 Segments covered By Type, By Application, Geography Key Market Players ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.), Ipsen Pharma (Paris, France), USWM, LLC (US WorldMeds) (Louisville, U.S.), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.), Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany), GALDERMA (Lausanne, Switzerland)



Growth Drivers Rising Number of Nonsurgical Injectable Treatments to Strengthen Growth Increasing Aesthetic Plastic Surgery to Bolster Business in North America Increasing Number of Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers Treatments to Enable Expansion





Driving Factor:

Rising Number of Nonsurgical Injectable Treatments to Strengthen Growth

Aesthetic treatments have become more popular among people of all ages, including children and the elderly. Additionally, the increased safety features of these devices have led to their increased popularity. Therefore, boosting the facial injectables market share. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) figures, the total number of nonsurgical injectable treatments performed in India in 2019 was 113,616. Furthermore, nations such as the United States, France, Italy, and Germany saw significant increases in the number of face injectable treatments. According to the American Academy of Face Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery's (AAFPRS) annual study, botulinum toxin and dermal fillers accounted for four-fifth of all treatments performed by facial surgeons in the United States in 2018.



Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/facial-injectables-market-100603





Segmentation:

Based on type, the global market is classified into botulinum toxin, collagen, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA), fat injection, and others.

Based on application, the market is classified into wrinkle reduction, facelift, acne scar treatment, lipoatrophy treatment, lip enhancement, and others.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, dermatology and cosmetic clinics, and others. The hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to account for a significant share. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, an estimated 25.0% of cosmetic procedures were performed in hospitals in the United States.

Geographically, the global Facial Injectables Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Type Botulinum Toxin

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Polylactic Acid

Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA)

Fat Injection

Others By Application Wrinkle Reduction

Facelift

Acne Scar Treatment

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Lip Enhancement Others By Geography North America By Type By Application By End-User By Country (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe By Type By Application By End-User By Country/ Sub-Region (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)







Quick Buy Facial Injectables Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100603





The report on this market encompasses:

Comprehensive analysis of all the sections

Esteemed data and figures on every region

Latest market trends and drivers

Superior insights into all emerging developments

COVID-19 Impact

Regional Insights:

Increasing Aesthetic Plastic Surgery to Bolster Business in North America

North America's market size was USD 2.14 billion in 2020, and the region is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period. The strong demand for aesthetic procedures such as the administration of facial injectables industry coupled with the presence of key players in the region, such as ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), is expected to contribute to the growth in the region. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) statistics, in the United States, cosmetic botulinum toxin procedures amounted to 1,301,823 in 2019. In 2020, the European region was anticipated to account for the second-largest facial injectable market share. The high volume of cosmetic treatments in the region, such as botulinum toxin and dermal fillers, is one reason for the region's perpetual growth.



Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/facial-injectables-market-100603





Competitive Landscape:

ALLERGAN to Hold the Lion’s Share

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is the market leader in terms of the competitive landscape, owing to the company's powerful face injectables portfolio, which includes dermal fillers and botulinum toxin for aesthetic treatments. JUVEDERM, the company's dermal filler product line, dominates this market. JUVEDERM is a hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler used in various cosmetic treatments, including wrinkle reduction. ALLERGAN also sells BOTOX Cosmetic, which is a well-known product. JUVEDERM, the company's dermal filler product line, dominates the facial injectables market trends. JUVEDERM is a hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler used in various cosmetic treatments, including wrinkle reduction. ALLERGAN also sells BOTOX Cosmetic, which is a well-known product.

Factors like rising consciousness about external appearance among young and old individuals and rising awareness regarding the availability of various products and procedures, attributed to increasing globalization and social media influence are projected to further fuel the facial injectable market growth.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Facial Injectables Market:

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)

Ipsen Pharma (Paris, France)

USWM, LLC (US WorldMeds) (Louisville, U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

GALDERMA (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.)

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Facial Injection Procedures by Type, By Key Countries Pricing Analysis Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships) New Product Launches Key Industry Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Global Facial Injectables Market

Global Facial Injectables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Botulinum Toxin Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA) Fat Injections Others



ToC Continue…!





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/facial-injectables-market-100603



