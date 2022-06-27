Hippy Mood Becomes Premier Destination For Top Shelf Delta 9 THC Edibles

Submit Release
Their mouths watering products have already made them a household name after becoming one of eBay’s best sellers before launching their own website.

USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2018 in Levittown, PA, USA, Hippy Mood has become a reputable and trustworthy cannabis hemp brand that has made its name as the manufacturer of legal, high-quality THC products. After starting their sales online through eBay, where they sold their signature CBD flower named “Trump 1”, they quickly emerged as one of the best sellers on eBay.

After their rousing success with CBD, Hippy Mood expanded their inventory to add delta 8 candy, delta 8 edibles, delta 8 cereal, delta 8 cookies, torch vape disposable, HHC disposables, CBD pre-rolls, delta 9 edibles, and delta 8 edibles chips to their THC collection.

And now, the company is all set to bring its brand to the forefront of online CBD flowers, edibles, and topicals. The company has already amassed positive reviews on Google from customers traveling to their dispensary storefront for flowers, edibles, and vape cartridges.

Hippy Mood also offers a wide selection of terpene-infused delta 8, HHCp, HHC disposable carts, such as Torch Disposable, Baked HHC Disposable, and some delicious Delta 8 Snacks such as Oreo cookies, Dorito chips, Cheetos, Rainbow ropes, and breakfast cereal, among others.

A spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying, “We understand that as a THC lover, you might have questions about our high-quality Delta 9 & delta 8 THC items. Therefore, our customer service representatives help make your experience easy, enjoyable, and educational irrespective of the products you’re buying. We have courteous and professional associates who are always ready to answer your questions.”

As evident, Hippy Mood uses 100% organic ingredients, including hemp grown from non-GMO plants. They are known for following all GMP practices to ensure that they are only providing their customers with the highest quality products. Each of their batches goes to an independent lab for safety, and quality screening, while customers are allowed to review each certificate of analytics to verify that the products they are purchasing are not only contaminant-free but also contain the advertised amount of delta 9, delta 8 THC and CBD.

Interested customers can buy their desired products at 15% off by using the discount code “InnerPeace” on their website https://www.hippymood.com/

