Mikay Releases Her Debut Single “Don’t Wake Me Up” Inspired By Her Friend’s Tragic Death
The new single speaks about the loss of a loved one.ATHENS, GREECE, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miriam Kavountzis, known professionally as Mikay is a Greek singer and songwriter born in Greece and raised her first 7 years in Italy in the town Vicenza. She has released her much-awaited debut single “Don’t Wake Me Up” with art pop, electronic, and dream pop elements, on June 24, 2022 worldwide on all digital platforms.
"Don't Wake Me Up" speaks about the loss of a loved one as Mikay aims to bring a healing mood to her listeners. The artist was quoted as saying, “This song is really close to my heart. It will show everyone how dreams can be so true that the illusion you get from them sometimes gives you courage in things you believe are lost.”
The song was written by Mikay and her chief collaborator Foti Katsanos who also handled the entire production. The song has a deeply special meaning to Mikay. In a recent interview, the singer revealed that the inspiration for “Don’t Wake Me Up” came from a tragic accident that happened to a young couple she had met in China. The girl survived, but her boyfriend didn't make it. She said, ''I felt devastated, wondering how anyone could anyone feel after something like this”.
It was around this time that Mikay started to write the lyrics, and this was her first script to come to live with the music and production of Foti Katsanos. The music video for "Don’t Wake Me Up" was filmed in China and Greece, under the direction of Mikay and Foti. The scenes are little stories that evolve continuously throughout the video while projecting the song's meaning in a more abstract way. The music video and the audio will be available on the 24th of June.
Mikay and Foti are currently in the process of preparing the singer’s debut album, which will be released by the end of the year.
Listen to “Don’t Wake Me Up” HERE.
Follow Mikay:
Website
Foti Katsanos
Sonastak Records
mailto:katsanosfotis@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook